Northeast Tarrant

May 08, 2017 7:10 AM

Expect delays on Texas 121 on Monday morning, police warn

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

GRAPEVINE

Commuters may experience delays Monday morning after a crash on Texas 121, according to police.

A tractor-trailer and SUV were involved in a crash just after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Texas 121 near Sandy Lake Road, according to Amanda McNew, a Grapevine Police Department spokeswoman.

No major injuries were reported, McNew said. But traffic will be slow because two lanes of traffic were blocked.

“Expect delays,” the police department tweeted around 6:40.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

