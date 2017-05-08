Expect delays on Texas 121 on Monday morning, police warn

Commuters may experience delays Monday morning after a crash on Texas 121, according to police.
A tractor-trailer and SUV were involved in a crash just after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Texas 121 near Sandy Lake Road, according to Amanda McNew, a Grapevine Police Department spokeswoman.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Southbound SH-121 near Sandy Lake. Two lanes blocked. Expect delays.— Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) May 8, 2017
No major injuries were reported, McNew said. But traffic will be slow because two lanes of traffic were blocked.
“Expect delays,” the police department tweeted around 6:40.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments