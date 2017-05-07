Extended-stay hotel coming to Hurst

Construction will start soon on a Candlewood Suites extended-stay hotel.
Last month, the city council unanimously approved plans for the four-story 95-room hotel at 803 W. Harwood Road near Dunkin Donuts and the Tarrant County College Northeast Campus.
Owner Sunny Patel said he wanted to build the Candlewood Suites because the city is good at attracting businesses.
“Hurst didn’t have an extended-stay hotel, and we wanted to expand in to that market,” he said.
Patel said work should begin this summer, and construction should take about a year to complete.
Bell Helicopter, Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and other businesses in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford area are helping to drive the need for the extended-stay hotels, he said.
A market study shows that the average stay is between seven to 10 days.
All rooms will have fully-equipped kitchens, and there are amenities for hotel guests including a gym, laundry facilities, swimming pool, a gazebo, outdoor grills and meeting rooms.
The Candlewood Suites will have studio as well as single and double rooms, and all rooms will have large desks and plenty of storage.
In Bedford, plans are in the works to build a Home2 Suites and a Staybridge Inn, both extended-stay hotels. The Home2 Suites is the first project to take shape in Bedford Commons, a mixed use commercial and residential development near City Hall.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
