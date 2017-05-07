Police report: Man wearing ‘Cub Scout Leader’ hat wanted in Southlake home invasion

Two well-dressed suspects, one wearing a Cub Scouts hat, are wanted in a Southlake home invasion this week, police said.
The home invasion happened about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Thetford Court.
A woman who was home at the time told police that a man walked up to her front door and said he was looking for his dog. When she opened the door, he forced his way in and contacted a second suspect using a walkie-talkie, police said.
The two armed suspects held the victim inside the home and demanded money, she told police. When her son came home, the suspects fled in a black GMC SUV.
Police released a sketch of one of the suspects Friday, showing him in a hat that says “Cub Scout Leader” on the bill. He was described as being in his early 30s and was wearing wire-frame glasses, a long-sleeve button-down dress shirt, dark pants and dark dress shoes, police said.
The second suspect was described as being in his early 20s and was wearing a long-sleeve, starched dress shirt and black slacks.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Southlake police Detective J. Ellis at jdellis@ci.southlake.tx.us. or at 817-748-8123.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Bedford
Norwood Dr., 1300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 26.
Hospital Pkwy., 1600 block: Theft of motor vehicle. April 26.
Bedford Rd., 1500 block: Theft of property (under $100, shoplifting). April 26.
N. Industrial Blvd., 500 block: Failure to give notice after striking highway fixture/landscape (over $200). April 26.
Shady Brook, 1900 block: Theft of property (under $100). April 26.
Morrow Dr., no block given: Burglary of habitation. April 26.
Bedford Rd., 300 block: Criminal mischief ($750-$2,500). April 26.
Texas 121, 1900 block: Failure to stop and render aid (over $200). April 27.
Lincolnshire Cir., No block given. Harassment. April 27.
Airport Fwy., 1300 block: Forgery of government instrument/money/securities. April 27.
Cummings Ct., 3600 block: Sexual assault (forcible rape). April 27.
Murphy Dr., 2200 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 27.
Sovereign Dr., 3900 block: Injury to a child/elderly/disabled (minor/no injury). April 27.
Brown Tr., 2800 block: Forgery of government instrument/money/securities. April 27.
Forest Ridge Dr., 1900 block: Theft of services ($100-$750). April 28.
Airport Fwy., 2200 block: Disorderly conduct. April 28.
Saphire St., 3200 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 28.
Murphy Dr., 2000 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). April 28.
Bedford Rd., 1400 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 28.
Harwood Rd., 3300 block: Theft of property ($2,500-$30,000). April 28.
Shady Lake Dr., 1000 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 28.
Central Dr., 1500 block: Theft of property ($2,500-$30,000). April 28.
Plaza Pkwy., 2000 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces) April 28.
Folkstone Way., 2300 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). April 28.
Forest Ridge Dr., 2800 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). April 28.
Texas 121, 2200 block: Public intoxication. April 29.
Don Dodson Dr., 2000 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 29.
Carlisle St., 3100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (4G-200G). April 29.
Crystal Spring, 2900 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). April 29.
Tennis Dr., 1400 block: Burglary of a vehicle. April 29.
Texas 121, 2900 block: Assault by contact/family violence. April 30.
Bedford Rd., 500 block: Unauthorized use of vehicle. April 30.
Bedford Rd., 200 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 30.
Carousel Dr., 900 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 30.
Texas 121, 2900 block: Assault by contact/family violence. April 30.
Airport Fwy., 2500 block: Failure to stop and render aid (over $200). April 30.
Hospital Pkwy., 1600 block: Public intoxication. April 30.
Texas 121, 1200 block: Driving while intoxicated. April 30.
Oak Creek Ln., 1600 block: Assault by contact/family violence. April 30.
Park Place Ave., 1400 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. May 1.
Forest Ridge Dr., 1900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. May 1.
Central Dr., 1900 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). May 2.
Bedford Rd., 400 block: Theft of property (under $100). May 2.
Colleyville
Lakewood Dr., 4700 block: Identity theft. May 1
Professional Ct., 1200 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 30
Hall Rd., 1200 block: Building burglary. May 28
Euless
Fair Oaks Blvd., 300 block: Public intoxication. April 27.
Westpark Way., 100 block: Public intoxication. April 28.
Aransas Dr., 500 block: Public intoxication. April 28.
Joyce Ct., 500 block: Public intoxication. April 29.
Main St. N., 300 block: Burglary of building. April 29.
Ector Dr. S., 200 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2 (less than 1G). April 29.
Industrial Blvd. S., 300 block: Public intoxication. April 30.
Main St. S., 600 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 30.
Euless Blvd. W., 300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. May 1.
Ash Ln. E., 700 block: Credit card or debit card abuse. May 1.
Euless Blvd. W., 200 block: Burglary of vehicle. May 2.
Ash Ln. E., 800 block: Burglary of habitation. May 2.
Grapevine
W. Glade Rd., 2000 block: Property theft ($100-$750). May 2
W. Texas 114, 900 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500). May 2
Stone Moss Ln., 2100 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury. May 1
William D. Tate Ave., 2500 block: Property theft ($30,000-$150,000). May 1
E. Franklin St., 200 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). May 1
Hall Johnson Rd., 2500 block: Assault on a family member by impeding breathing or circulation. April 30
N. Main St., 200 block: Public intoxication (alcohol). April 30
Dove Rd., 1400 block: Assault causing bodily injury. April 30
Gaylord Tr., 1500 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 30
Timberline Ct., 2900 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 29
W. Texas 114, 1600 block: Property theft ($100-$750). April 29
Great Wolf Dr., 100 block: Engaging in organized criminal activity. April 29
King St., 800 block: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. April 29
Park Blvd., 1400 block: Assault on a family member by impeding breathing or circulation. April 29
Enchanted Way, 1800 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram). April 29
Santa Fe Tr., 2100 block: Vehicle burglary. April 29
S. Main St., 800 block: Public intoxication (alcohol). April 29
Pool Rd., 2300 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500, enhanced IAT). April 28
Autumn Dr., 1500 block: Vehicle burglary. April 28
Ira E. Woods Ave., 1100 block: Credit/debit card abuse. April 28
Bass Pro Dr., 2400 block: Criminal mischief ($2,500-$30,000). April 28
Capitol St., 300 block: Assault causing bodily injury. April 27
N. Dove Rd., 500 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items). April 27
Trevor Tr., 4800 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (fewer than 5 items, targeting the elderly). April 26
Grayson Dr., 2000 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (fewer than 5 items, targeting the elderly). April 26
W. Nash St., 600 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items). April 26
Park Blvd., 1400 bock: Theft (under $100). April 26
Grayson Dr., 2100 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury. April 25
W. Texas 114, 1500 block: Property theft ($100-$750). April 25
Mustang Dr., 2800 block: Assault with physical contact. April 24
Mustang Dr., 3200 block: Assault by threatening bodily injury. April 24
Willowwood Dr., 2100 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000). April 24
Gaylord Tr., 1500 block: Vehicle burglary. April 24
W. Northwest Hwy., 900 block: Public intoxication (alcohol). April 23
William D. Tate Ave., 1200 block: Assault with physical contact. April 23
Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Assault by threatening bodily injury. April 22
Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Assault with physical contact. April 22
Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Assault with physical contact. April 22
Cresthaven Ct., 300 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000). April 22
Wall St., 1200 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000). April 22
Ira E. Woods Ave., 3700 block: Vehicle burglary. April 22
Turner Rd., 500 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500). April 22
Ira E. Woods Ave., 1100 block: Credit/debit card abuse. April 22
E. Dove Loop Rd., 800 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 22
Ira E. Woods Ave., 1100 block: Credit/debit card abuse. April 22
W. Northwest Hwy, 1200 block: Vehicle burglary. April 21
W. Texas St., 300 block: Theft (under $100). April 21
Dove Loop Rd., 1700 block: Sexual assault of a child. April 21
Hurst
Cannon Dr., 800 block: No rabies vaccination. April 26.
Shady Ln., 700 block: Burglary of habitation (non-forced). April 27.
Bluebonnet Dr., 400 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). April 27.
Redbud, 500 block: Dog running at large. April 27.
Precinct Line Rd., 1400 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). April 28.
Cannon Dr., 800 block: Negligent care of animals: April 28.
Airport Fwy., 900 block: Public intoxication. April 29.
Don Dodson Dr., 2100 block: Theft of property (under $100, shoplifting). April 30.
Cullum Ave., 700 block: Driving while intoxicated. April 30.
Booth Calloway Rd., 300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 30.
Precinct Line Rd., 1700 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). May 1.
Brown Tr., 500 block: Assault of family/house member, impede breathing/circulation. May 2.
NE Loop 820, 100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (1G-4G). May 2.
NE Loop 820, 100 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). May 2.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). May 2.
Glade Rd., 400 block: Driving while intoxicated. May 3.
Precinct Line Rd., 1400 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). May 3.
Precinct Line Rd., 1400 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). May 3.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). May 3.
Precinct Line Rd., 1400 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). May 3.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). May 3.
Southlake
Stone Lakes Dr., 1400 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. May 2
E. Texas 114, 1100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. May 2
Johnson Rd., 2300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. May 2
E. Texas114, 1100 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.). May 2
E. Texas114, 1200 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram). May 2
E. FM 1709, 1500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. May 1
E. FM 1709, 1500 block: Forgery of a financial instrument. May 1
S. Kimball Ave., 900 block: Building burglary. May 1
Grand Ave. E., 400 block: Building burglary. May 1
S. Kimball Ave., 900 block: Building burglary. April 30
Grand Ave. E., 400 block: Building burglary. April 30
W. FM 1709, 100 block: Vehicle burglary. April 28
E. Texas 114, 1900 block: Building burglary. April 28
E. Texas114, 1100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 27
N. Carroll Ave., 1100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 27
Grand Ave., 200 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items). April 26
