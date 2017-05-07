Fans of 2-year-old Bedford winery: ‘We call it our Cheers’

When Richard and Melanie Bowen opened the Silver Dollar Winery almost two years ago, they had no idea that their business would grow so quickly.
The wine bar, in a former antiques store at 1937 Bedford Road, is often crowded with customers who come for the fun and camaraderie.
“It’s amazing how far we’ve come in two years,” Melanie Bowen said.
When the Bowens opened, it was just the two of them finding time to welcome customers and make wine while working full-time jobs.
Since then, Richard Bowen said, he quit driving a truck. His wife still works as a nurse practitioner. But the two have devoted their lives to making wine.
The Bowens now have five employees to help run the wine bar and prepare food, which includes flatbreads, cheese trays and wine ice cream.
Customers who frequent the Silver Dollar love to brag to their friends about the fun and inviting atmosphere.
“We’ve been coming here since it opened, and we’ve made so many friends. We call it our Cheers,” said Louise Blackwell, who was there with her husband, Mike, to enjoy a glass of wine after work, referring to the Boston bar from the 1980s TV show.
Cultivating friendships is important to the Bowens, as is making the 15 wines they sell.
Some are available at stores such as Fossil Creek Liquor and some Albertsons locations.
Their grapes are primarily from west and northeast Texas, and they lease tanks from other wineries. But they are also looking for a bigger location where they can have their wine bar and make wine in-house.
The Bowens also have a website for the winery and smartphone apps.
They have received accolades for their wines at festivals. The Bowens took first place at Grapevine’s GrapeFest in the People’s Choice awards for their IM’Peached. At the International Wine Competition in Austin, they won double gold with their Peace Maker Merlot in red wines, and their Liberty Cabernet, Jefferson Chardonnay and IM’Peached received awards in the silver category. At the Reds, Whites and Brews festival in Sulphur Springs, the Bowens took double gold for the Jefferson Chardonnay.
John Sanchez and Sergio Turrubiartes, who live in Euless, said they got a Groupon for the Silver Dollar Winery and decided to check it out. They said they like the friendly atmosphere and menu.
The two began hosting paint parties at the wine bar, which they said often sell out.
“It’s great seeing people having a good time,” Sanchez said.
