Tongan mother and daughter lose their bids in Euless election

A Tongan mother and daughter were defeated in their first run for mayor and for a city council seat on Saturday.
Linda Martin won a decisive margin to serve another three-year term as mayor, defeating Tupou Helu Uhatafe with 2,351 or 84 percent of the vote in complete but unofficial returns. Uhatafe drew 461 votes.
In the Place 2 race, incumbent Jeremy Tompkins defeated political newcomers Salman Bhojani and Vera Layton, receiving 1,684 or 55 percent of the vote. Bhojani drew 1,330 votes and Layton 70 votes.
“I am so humbled and proud that the citizens of Euless let me serve for another three years,” Martin said.
Martin praised the hard work of all of the candidates to get people out to the polls.
Euless is booming with developments including the popular Glade Parks and with the Midtown Express project, which will replace the Main Street bridge and reconstruct Texas 183.
Tompkins also praised the voters, saying that “Euless spoke.”
“This is my performance review,” Tompkins said. “They voted for me to have a second term.”
In Bedford, Amy Sabol won the Place 3 seat in the special election to fill the unexpired term of Ray Champney, who died of lung cancer this year. She received 1,353 or 66 percent of the votes in complete unofficial returns, while her opponents Jeannette Cook got 527 or 26 percent and Oliver D. Kite got 178 or 9 percent of the votes.
“I was so pleased with the outcome,” Sabol said.
I had never run for anything; it was the first time for me,” she said.
Sabol will serve the two years left in Champney’s term.
Incumbents Roger Fisher and Michael Boyter won re-election in Places 4 and 6. In the Place 4 race, Boyter garnered 1,580 or 79 percent of the votes, while Charles Wayne Tyson received 426 or 21 percent.
Boyter, who was heading to a victory party, said he will celebrate, but he is ready to work hard for Bedford.
“There are so many people in Bedford who are proactive. This is kind of a group hug for everybody,” he said.
In Place 6, Fisher defeated political newcomer Lisa Roberson with 1,303 or 61 percent while Roberson received 746 or 36 percent of the votes.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
