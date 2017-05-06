Incumbents Coy, O’Dell win Grapevine City Council races

In the race for two Grapevine City Council seats, the two incumbents — who have a long history of civic experience — defeated two relatively new political newcomers on Saturday.
For Place 5, Chris Coy won against Debi Meek with 59.8 percent of 2,442 votes cast. Results were not official.
Coy is director of finance at GameStop. Meek is owner of Bermuda Gold & Silver.
Coy and O’Dell celebrated together Saturday night with friends at a downtown Grapevine business.
“It’s so gratifying to be reelected and to have the public support that we are doing a good job,” O’Dell said. “We’re so blessed.”
Added Coy, who was seeking his fourth term, “It’s so awesome to have the vote of confidence of all the people of Grapevine.”
In seeking reelection, Coy said he believed he was the best-qualified candidate for this office because he and his wife have lived in Grapevine for 28 years and they are raising their children there.
“Grapevine is my home and I care deeply about its future,” Coy said.
Coy added that during his tenure as a City Council member, he has “relied on my budgeting and accounting expertise to help in financial decisions for the city that benefit the people.”
For Place 6, Duff O’Dell, who was seeking her second term on the City Council, won over Cory Huddleston, who works in digital marketing, with 70 percent of 2,447 votes cast.
O’Dell, who is retired from Delta Airlines, said she wanted to continue to bring her passion for the importance of community and public service.
“As a leader in Grapevine for many years, I am passionate about keeping this city a success and the envy of others,” O’Dell said. “My long-term community involvement — ranging from historic preservation to helping those in need — along with my extensive business and leadership experience are important qualifications that make me a good member of our City Council.
“I have studied and actively participated in the discussions on issues facing our city during my tenure. I am open-minded and fair and have made positive contributions to the decisions that have been made.”
Marty Sabota: 817-390-7367, @martysabota
