Dodson, Wheat win Colleyville City Council seats

With no incumbents in Saturday’s City Council race, Kathy Wheat defeated Jon Bullock for Place 3 and George Dodson bested Mike Sexton and Chad LaPrelle for Place 4.
Wheat won with 54 percent of the 3,240 votes cast. Results were not official.
Dodson won with 51 percent of the 3,245 votes cast. To avoid a runoff election, the top vote getter had to win with 50 percent plus one vote.
Dodson said Saturday he was thrilled he won and was glad to avoid the runoff.
Dodon and Wheat were at a party at a friend’s house attended by about 50 people when the results came in.
“This is amazing — I’ll tell you,” Dodson said. “We are celebrating.”
Wheat added, “I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to serve the residents of Colleyville.”
Incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Putnam did not seek a second term for the Place 3 City Council seat.
Wheat, who is in marketing, said her top priority was preserving Colleyville as the special destination city that brought her family there a short five years ago.
“Many people have been working tirelessly over the past years to ensure accountability and transparency of our city government for us, Colleyville’s citizens,” Wheat said. “I will keep building on this momentum, protecting the value, unique qualities and character of Colleyville.”
Wheat said she believes she is the best-qualified candidate for this office because she is an energetic and approachable mother who is deeply committed to the future of Colleyville.
“For the past six years, I have been primarily staying home with my young children,” Wheat said. “This gift of time has allowed me to become deeply involved with Colleyville organizations, businesses and schools. My extensive network will also provide me a greater understanding of what residents from all areas of Colleyville desire. I also bring an analytical and inquisitive mind to the table with over 20 years experience as a marketing technology leader, with a bachelor of arts in mathematics from UT-Austin.”
The winner of Place 4, Dodson, an information technology consultant, said his top priority is to continue the significant changes that the current City Council majority members have implemented the past 10 months.
“The past City Council was on the path of doing total rebuilding of city streets, which would have required 10 years to just do one major street, while more than six other major streets were being ignored or patched,” Dodson said. “This new council has changed direction and I want to make sure that we look at the entire city to deal with our streets.
“I want to make sure the Council continues its transparency as they make every major decision. I will provide leadership based on my over 40 years as an IBM senior executive, and from my information technology management consulting career, by digging into issues, determining facts and using my statistical skills to deeply analyze those facts.”
Dodson said he believes he was the best-qualified candidate for the office because he has more than 40 years of major corporate experience managing large organizations, focusing on multimillion dollar budgets and in meeting sales goals and working with outstanding staffs.
“I also have strong technical knowledge about computer systems and applications,” Dodson said. “Each of those skills far outpace the expertise of my competitors. No one ever knows everything there is to know about an issue. I have the skills to ask questions, obtain detailed data and get to conclusions using skilled individuals to arise at recommendations to solve issues.
“I understand the city budget system, and with the new OpenGov application the city just implemented, I will be able to understand the budget at a very deep level. My consultant training helps me in communicating with the average Colleyville citizen and giving them the information they need to understand multiple sides of issues. I will invite information on multiple sides of issues to try to arrive at fair decisions.”
Marty Sabota: 817-390-7367, @martysabota
