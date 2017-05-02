Roanoke gears up for steak cook-off; art show comes to Keller

Roanoke Roundup Steak Cook-Off
Steak lovers can soon show off their skills in the Roanoke Roundup Steak Cook-Off from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. May 13. Historic Oak Street restaurant row in downtown Roanoke will be the scene for the cook-off.
Competitors can enter their steaks and side dishes recipes, and spectators can enjoy tastings from the cook-off or from the local restaurants that will be on hand. Live music, classic cars and other attractions will also be featured. Along with display of classic cars, attendees can enjoy live music with performances by Katye Hamlin, Jake Worthington and the Midnight River Choir.
All proceeds benefit the Guns and Hoses of North Texas and Speedway Children’s Charities Texas groups.
For registration, sponsorship and ticket information, visit https://roanokeroundup.com/.
Student artists showcase works in Keller Town Hall
This month Keller Town Hall at 1100 Bear Creek Pkwy. will be filled with artwork as Keller school district students showcase their works in the annual Student Art Show that starts this weekend. Artists display schedule is as follows:
- May 1-4: Bluebonnet, Freedom, Friendship, Independence, Park Glen, Ridgeview, Sunset Valley and Woodland Springs elementary schools; Parkwood Hill and Trinity Meadows intermediate schools; Hillwood and Trinity Springs middle schools.
- May 5-11: Florence, Hidden Lakes, Keller Harvel, Liberty, Shady Grove, Willis Lane and Whitley Road elementary schools; Bear Creek Intermediate; and Indian Springs and Keller middle schools.
- May 12-18: Basswood, Bette Perot, Caprock, Eagle Ridge, Heritage, Lone Star, North Riverside and Parkview elementary schools; Chishom Trail Intermediate; and Fossil Hill and Timberview middle schools.
- May 19-25: Central, Fossil Ridge, Keller and Timber Creek high schools.
Each week, artist receptions will be held on Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
