Haslet school, neighborhood on lockdown during report of barricaded person

A SWAT unit is at the scene where a man is barricaded inside a home Tuesday morning in Haslet, officials said.
The suspect led deputies on a chase Monday, and when they went to his residence about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, he fled again. He is now barricaded inside a home in 100 block of Brentwood Lane. Officials are working to establish communication with the suspect and negotiate a peaceful surrender, said David McClelland, spokesman for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office
The homeowner, who escaped, told officials there are weapons inside, so police are treating the situation as if the suspect is armed.
Heavy Police Activity in Brentwood Estates in Haslet. Neighborhood on Lockdown. Residents, please remain in... https://t.co/lSXDNIbLgp— Haslet Fire Rescue (@HasletFire28) May 2, 2017
Haslet-Fire Rescue tweeted just before 8 a.m. that the neighborhood of Brentwood Estates was on lockdown. Haslet Elementary School is on a precautionary lockdown, the Northwest school district said in a tweet. Classes will go on normally at the school but only students would be allowed to enter.
“At no point were students ever in any danger,” said Principal Cynthia Webber in a statement.
Fort Worth police are assisting the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
