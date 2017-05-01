Standoff ends in Hurst, man arrested

A man wanted on a Grand Prairie warrant held police at bay for more than five hours Monday before authorities filled his home with gas and he walked out without incident, police said.
John Ford, 40, walked out through his garage shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hurstview Drive.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which began shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Authorities were at the residence serving the warrant when they received information that Ford wasn’t going to come out of the house. The warrant is for harassing, police said.
No shots were fired.
Hurstview Drive was closed from Pipeline to Bedford-Euless roads for several hours as the man barricaded himself in the home.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments