Sunday’s weather should be perfect for Southlake’s Art in the Square

Usually, the one sure way to get rain is to schedule an outdoor event, such as an art show.
Fort Worth found that out last week with its downtown festival, and it looked like Southlake’s Art in the Square was going to be on the receiving end Saturday until the front moved to the east.
The good news is that there is virtually no chance of rain on Sunday. Temperatures should be near perfect, with highs in the mid-60s. But it will be windy, so grab a light jacket.
The 18th annual event is spread across Town Square, between Southlake Boulevard and Texas 114.
The show features more than 150 artists, tons of shopping at nearby shops, children’s activities, live music and food and drink.
Sunday’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
