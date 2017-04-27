New Texas 360 bridge in Grapevine opens this weekend

Traveling through Grapevine along Texas 360, Texas 114 and Texas 121 this weekend could be an adventure as construction crews work to open the new northbound Texas 360 bridge.
The effect on area highways, according to Northgate Constructors:
Closure: Northbound Texas 360 at Stone Myers Parkway will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday to allow crews to switch traffic onto the new northbound Texas 360 bridge leading to the northbound Texas 121 bridge.
Closure: The northbound Texas 121 off-ramp to westbound Texas 114 and William D. Tate Avenue will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Main Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The new 121/360 interchange will minimize weaving and reduce congestion on both 121 and 360, officials said.
The complete project includes two new ramps from northbound 360, one to 121 and one to 114; a new ramp to westbound 114; and a reconfigured ramp to southbound 360. It is expected to be complete by the end of 2018.
More information: DFWConnector.com.
