Motorcyclist dies after hitting downed power line in Grapevine

A Trophy Club man died in the hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash late Tuesday in Grapevine.
Officers arrived about 10 p.m. to find Bowornsak Ruangskul, 70, lying in the street near the 2100 block of Dove Road with cables wrapped around his body and motorcycle. Investigators believe he struck a downed power line in the road and was entangled, which then caused him to lose control of the bike and crash, said Amanda McNew, police spokeswoman.
Ruangskul was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Grapevine where he died at 10:37 p.m.
McNew said police were still investigating why a downed power line was in the road.
