Pink pants robber not so bright anymore. He’s in custody

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department Pause

0:20 Man shot dead in Euless overnight Wednesday

0:44 Man killed at Fort Worth home

2:46 Jeff Banister says Rangers pitcher must cut out walks

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

1:13 Bell Helicopter hints at new electric aircraft

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

1:48 Fort Worth Opera's 'JFK' takes the stage at Bass Hall

0:33 Fort Worth Symphony musicians stage sit-in at FWSO offices