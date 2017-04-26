Northeast Tarrant

Pink pants robber not so bright anymore. He’s in custody

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

Here’s a robbery tip: Never wear pink pants.

An armed man accused of robbing a store while wearing pink pants, a black pullover, black shoes and a white belt was in custody Wednesday.

Police released surveillance photographs of the suspect just after the holdup last week and he was caught a few days later.

Police identified the suspect as Coronn Bryant, 25, of Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police arrested Bryant on Tuesday without incident.

Bryant is accused of robbing the Dollar General, at 5300 Davis Blvd., on April 17.

Police said a man wearing pink pants walked into the store about 9:45 p.m. that night armed with a silver handgun and demanded money from the clerks.

Bryant was in the Mansfield Jail on Wednesday in lieu of $80,000 bail. He faces a charge of aggravated robbery in the North Richland Hills case.

The pink pants robber also had five other robbery charges, according to jail records.

Pink was not his color.

