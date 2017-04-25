A Keller baseball team needed to raise money. What they found in a $1 bill surprised them.

The Keller Indians 12-and-under baseball team set up a hot dog stand outside Jabo’s Ace Hardware store Saturday to raise money for a summer tournament in Kansas City. The kids and parents did just fine, raising — or so they thought — about $300 from sales and donations.
But later that night, while he was counting the proceeds, coach Kevin Allen discovered a few surprises tucked inside a tightly folded and taped dollar bill.
They were $100 bills — five of them.
“I thought there was just a tear in it,” said Parker Hodges, 12, who collected the donation, remembering how he noticed the tape holding the bill together.
Parker, a sixth-grader at Bear Creek Intermediate School, wrote an email to the Star-Telegram on Tuesday thanking the mystery donor.
Parker said he approached the man at the store and asked if he wanted a hot dog. He didn’t, but he agreed to give the kids some money and handed Parker what appeared to be a dollar.
The money will go toward travel expenses and the tournament entry fee.
“It’s pretty cool knowing that someone would invest that in us,” Parker said.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments