April 25, 2017 6:12 PM

A Keller baseball team needed to raise money. What they found in a $1 bill surprised them.

By Ryan Osborne

The Keller Indians 12-and-under baseball team set up a hot dog stand outside Jabo’s Ace Hardware store Saturday to raise money for a summer tournament in Kansas City. The kids and parents did just fine, raising — or so they thought — about $300 from sales and donations.

But later that night, while he was counting the proceeds, coach Kevin Allen discovered a few surprises tucked inside a tightly folded and taped dollar bill.

They were $100 bills — five of them.

“I thought there was just a tear in it,” said Parker Hodges, 12, who collected the donation, remembering how he noticed the tape holding the bill together.

Parker, a sixth-grader at Bear Creek Intermediate School, wrote an email to the Star-Telegram on Tuesday thanking the mystery donor.

Parker said he approached the man at the store and asked if he wanted a hot dog. He didn’t, but he agreed to give the kids some money and handed Parker what appeared to be a dollar.

The money will go toward travel expenses and the tournament entry fee.

“It’s pretty cool knowing that someone would invest that in us,” Parker said.

