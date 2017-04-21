Northeast happenings: Trees, Artists and BBQ

Euless celebrates Arbor Daze
Euless has once again been named a "Tree City USA" recipient and is celebrating its over 30-year recognition with Arbor Daze 2017 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., April 29 at the Euless Family Life Center, 300 West Midway Drive.
The arbor day event will give out free trees to attendees. Over 150,000 trees have been distributed at the Arbor Daze Festival since its started 25 years ago. The trees are donated in the spirit of replenishing the local tree population.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs and sit back and enjoy the live music. Concessions and a kidz zone will also be part of the festivities.
Art to abound at Southlake Town Square
Over 150 artists will converge in Southlake, April 28-30 for the 18th Art in the Square festival. The event which runs Friday through Sunday, will feature international, local and up-and-coming high school artists showcasing their works in booths that will fill the shopping square.
Festival goers can come get their fill of not only a variety of artwork, but also of music performances, food booths and a kids korner that will give youngsters a hands-on art experience.
Festival hours are: Friday: 4 p.m. -10:30 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10: 30 p.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Old Tyme BBQ kicks up in Colleyville
It will be some good eatin’ for a good cause at the Old Tyme BBQ in Colleville, April 28-29.
The two-day event starts with a free catfish fry on Friday and then the heat kicks up on Saturday when the competitive spirit sets in as cooks showcase their best barbecue creations.
Junior chefs will also take to the grill for their best chicken recipes in the Kid-Q cook off. Along with food to be judged, plates of barbecue will be for sale. Event opens Friday at 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday and event proceeds go to benefit the Texas Special Olympics. .
