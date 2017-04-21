Northwest candidates see growth as a concern and opportunity

Candidates for Northwest school board places 5 and 6 had an opportunity to discuss issues and meet community members at a forum April 19 at Pike Middle School.
Place 5 candidates Tammy Eck, Steve Sprowls and Jennifer Zazula and Place 6 candidates Carissa Barrett and Lilian Rauch attended the event. Place 5 candidate Matthew Hooper sent written statements via his wife Bethany Hooper while Place 5 candidate Taylor Harrington sent emailed responses. There were several predetermined questions candidates received ahead of time from host group Northwest ISD Council PTA.
The Northwest ISD Council PTA posted the video of the forum on its public Facebook group.
All the candidates agreed that growth was the district’s primary challenge, but each one had either additional concerns or different opportunities they identified.
Barrett said that growth and budgetary restraints were the district’s biggest challenges. If the bond on the May 6 ballot passes, many of the growth concerns will be addressed, she said. She would like to see the district improve its academic performance, already at a high level, even more in the coming years.
Eck said that district growth also meant more opportunities for students to take additional courses and have programs small districts can’t offer. She said officials need to prepare for the diversity that is coming with the growth.
Through a statement read by his wife Bethany Hooper, Matthew Hooper said the district needs to move from operating at a deficit to a balanced budget. Every decision impacts the bottom line.
Rauch said the challenge with growth and inadequate funding is that high stakes testing and increasing expectations at the state level become more difficult to meet. Northwest also has the distinct challenge of being one of the largest districts in the state in geographic size (more than 230 square miles), but said that also gives more opportunities to work with businesses.
Sprowls said that the bond, if approved, would meet growth needs for the next four to five years. He said that the district’s academies and expanded programs benefit from more students.
Zazula identified growth of special populations as one of the district’s biggest concerns. She said district officials need to be creative with their limited funds to help students reach their full potential.
In his email, Harrington said growth, financial solvency and improving academic performance are the district’s biggest issues. He said that balancing the budget should be a priority while continuing to focus on excellence.
One of the questions from the audience asked candidates how they thought district officials handled crises situations.
The five candidates present all talked about the Jan. 30 bomb threat at Byron Nelson High School. They agreed that officials handled the situation fairly well and should use that situation to learn how to improve their response.
Early voting runs April 24 to May 2 and election day is May 6.
