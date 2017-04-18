Police report: Thieves caught after taking $18k of clothes from Grapevine mall

Three people were arrested last week and accused of taking clothing valued at $17,500 — more than 600 items from five stores — at Grapevine Mills mall, according to the Grapevine Police Department.
A witness called police about 5:30 p.m. Saturday and reported seeing the man and two women taking clothes off hangers, putting them into large shopping bags and leaving a store, according to Amanda McNew, Grapevine police media manager.
Police officers observed similar behavior and when they saw the three suspects getting inside a vehicle full of stolen merchandise, they turned on their emergency lights, McNew said. The suspects tried to run away but were caught.
Miguel Hernandez-Andablo of Brownsville, 30, Alejandra Sierra-Galvin, 28, of Brownsville, and Nataly Vega, 18, of Bowie each face a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity and evading arrest. Hernandez-Andablo also faces a charge of possession of an instrument used to commit retail theft.
Police said he had a tool used to remove alarm sensors on clothing when he was arrested.
Bedford
Bedford Rd., 300 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). April 6.
Texas 121, 1900 block: Failure to stop and render aid (over $200). April 6.
Brown Tr., 2900 block: Driving while intoxicated, second. April 6.
Don Dodson Dr., 2300 block: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. April 7.
Bedford Rd., 500 block: Criminal trespass. April 7.
Airport Fwy., 1900 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). April 8.
Harwood Rd., 2100 block: Theft of property (less than $100). April 8.
Central Park Blvd., 2100 block: Driving while intoxicated. April 8.
No adress given: Failure to stop and render aid (over $200). April 8.
Sierra Springs Dr., 1300 block: Theft of services (less than $100). April 8.
Pine Ridge Dr., 1900 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). April 8.
Brookline Tr., 2400 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 8.
Park Place Ave., 1400 block: Simple assault. April 8.
Park Place Blvd., 2000 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 8.
Village Cir., 2300 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 8.
Village Cir., 2200 block: Assault family/house member, impede breathing/circulation. April 8.
Airport Fwy., 2200 block: Failure to stop and render aid (over $200). April 9.
Bedford Rd., 3000 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 9.
Forest Ridge Dr., 2800 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3 (less than 28G). April 9.
Crystal Spring, 2900 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). April 9.
Airport Fwy., 2600 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). April 9.
Harwood Rd., 2100 block: Theft of property (less than $100, shoplifting). April 9.
Pine Ridge Dr., 1900 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying items (less than 5). April 10.
Crystal Spring, 3000 block: Assault by contact/family violence. April 10.
Harwood Rd., 3300 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 11.
Bedford Rd., 500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 11.
Shady Brook Dr., 2000 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 11.
Bedford Rd., 1500 block: Public intoxication. April 11.
Shady Brook Dr., 2800 block: Assault against public servant (minor/no injury) . April 11.
Colleyville
Colleyville Blvd., 5600 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 11
Montclair Dr., 5100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram); marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.). April 11
Glade Rd., 4200 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 11
Shadowood Rd., 5000 block: Vehicle burglary. April 11
Somerset Blvd., 1200 block: Vehicle burglary. April 11
Thomas St., 700 block: Vehicle burglary. April 11
Bransford Rd., 5800 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.); public intoxication. April 11
Green Meadow N., 700 block: Vehicle burglary. April 11
St. Moritz Pkwy., 6700 block: Identity theft. April 10
Lorraine Pk., 6400 block: Identity theft. April 10
Chadwick Crossing, 1300 block: Identity theft. April 7
Colleyville Blvd., 4900 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.); possession of drug paraphernalia. April 7
Tennison Pkwy., 1700 block: Building burglary. April 7
Cheek Rd., 1600 block: Open container; possession of drug paraphernalia. April 6
Church St., 1200 block: Assault. April 6
Jackson Rd., 4900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 6
Colleyville Blvd., 4600 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams). April 5.
Euless
Sheppard Dr. S., 200 block: Public intoxication. April 6.
Garden Ave., 500 block: Theft of firearm. April 6.
Denton Dr. E., 300 block: Theft from vehicle. April 6.
Ector Dr. N., 200 block: Disorderly conduct (language). April 7.
Harwood Rd. W., 200 block: Aggravated robbery. April 8.
Main St. N., 1800 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). April 8.
Midway Dr. W., 300 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 8.
Airport Fwy. W., 1000 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 9.
Euless Blvd. W., 600 block: Unauthorized use of vehicle. April 9.
Denton Dr. E., 300 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 10.
Fuller Wiser Rd., 1000 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 10.
Fuller Wiser Rd., 1000 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 10.
Village Dr., 1600 block: Burglary of building. April 10.
Village Dr., 1600 block: Burglary of building. April 11.
Wilshire Dr., 500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 11.
Westpark Way, 100 block: Credit card/debit card abuse. April 11.
Euless Blvd. W., 200 block: Burglary of building. April 11.
Ash Ln. E., 200 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 11.
Grapevine
Grayson Dr., 2100 Block: Home burglary. April 12.
Mustang Dr., 3200 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000). April 10.
W. Texas 114, 1700 block: Property theft ($100-$750). April 10.
Shorewood Dr., 1900 block: Theft of a firearm. April 10.
E. Grapevine Mills Cr., 2200 block: Assault with physical contact. April 10.
Shorewood Ct., 2000 block: Property theft ($100-$750). April 10.
Park Blvd., 600 block: Vehicle burglary. April 9
Gaylord Tr., 1500 block: Sexual assault. April 9
Turner Rd., 500 block: Vehicle burglary. April 9
Timberline Dr., 2300 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 8.
Grayson Dr., 2100 block: Assault with physical contact. April 8.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Engaging in organized criminal activity (5 separate reports). April 8.
Great Wolf Dr., 100 block: Property theft ($100-$750). April 8.
W. Texas 114, 1600 block: Public intoxication (alcohol). April 8.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Theft (under $100). April 8.
N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., 3500 block: Assault causing bodily injury. April 8.
Hood Ridge Ct., 2000 block: Assault with physical contact. April 8.
W. Texas 114, 400 block: Vehicle burglary. April 7
Merlot Ave., 4500 block: Vehicle burglary. April 7
W. Texas 114, 1400 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 7
Dawn Ln., 800 block: Criminal mischief ($750-$2,500). April 7
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Theft (under $100). April 7
Drexel Dr., 300 block: Vehicle burglary. April 7
Gaylord Tr., 1500 block: Theft of services ($750-$2,500). April 7
Grayson Dr., 2100 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.). April 6
Stone Myers Pkwy., 3200 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000). April 6
S. Main St., 1200 block: Public intoxication (alcohol). April 6
W. Wall St., 1200 block: Unauthorized use of a vehicle. April 6
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750). April 6
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750). April 6
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750). April 6
Turner Rd., 500 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000). April 6
Grayson Dr., 2000 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items). April 5
Mustang Dr., 3200 block: Assault causing bodily injury. April 5
Bass Pro Dr., 2500 block: False ID/driver’s license. April 5
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500). April 5
Airline Dr., 1300 block: Public intoxication (alcohol). April 5
N. SH 121, 2000 block: Property theft ($30,000-$150,000). April 4
Dove Rd., 700 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 4
Hurst
Northeast Mall Blvd., 800 block: Public intoxication. April 6.
W. Hurst Blvd., 300 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). April 6.
Souder, 20 block: Dog running at large. April 6.
Harrison Ln., 500 block: Assault by contact. April 6.
Ponderosa Dr., 600 block: Dog running at large. April 6.
Texas 121/Texas 183, 100 block: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. April 7.
Texas 121/Texas 183, 100 block: Possession of marijuana (4 ounces-5 pounds). April 7.
Texas 121/Texas 183, 100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3 (less than 28G). April 7.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property (less than $2,500, two or more previous convictions). April 7.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting) April 7.
E. Hurst Blvd., 400 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 8.
E. Hurst Blvd., 400 block: Public intoxication. April 8.
Sotogrande Blvd., 1700 block: Public intoxication. April 8.
W. Pipeline Rd., 600 block: Driving while intoxicated. April 9.
W. Pipeline Rd., 800 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (1G-4G). April 10.
Texas 121 and Texas 183, 500 block: Driving while intoxicated. April 11.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). April 11.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). April 11.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property (less than $2,500, two or more previous convictions). April 12.
Southlake
Johnson Rd., 2600 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 11
E. Texas 114, 3200 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 (less than 1 gram). April 10
Federal Way., 1400 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 8
Plaza Pl., 1400 block: Public intoxication. April 8
Mission Dr., 1000 block: Building burglary. April 8
N. Carroll Ave., 1100 block: Vehicle burglary. April 7
Mission Dr., 1000 block: Building burglary. April 7
E. Texas 114, 900 block: Unauthorized use of a vehicle. April 6
Aspen Ridge Dr., 1000 block: Disorderly conduct (fighting with another). April 6
Meadowlark Ln., 100 block: Assault causing bodily injury. April 6
W. FM 1709, 3200 block: Vehicle burglary. April 6
Hat Creek Tr., 1200 block: Possession of a dangerous drug; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams). April 5
Milk River Crossing, 2600 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items). April 5
N. White Chapel Blvd., 2500 block: Criminal mischief (damage or destroy a school or place of worship). April 4
