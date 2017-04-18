Northeast happenings: Glade Road, junk dump in Hurst, community blitz

Glade Road work set for Saturdays
It won’t be Saturdays off this month for some road crews in Colleyville as the city will continue with interim maintenance of east Glade Road.
The existing roadway will get a new asphalt surface which will mean a smoother ride for motorists.
Work to improve the roadway between Bluebonnet Drive and Pool Road will take place on Saturdays, April 22, April 29, and May 6, as needed. Construction will be limited to these individual days. The road will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in order to perform the work in a safe manner.
During construction, residents and property owners that live in the area will be allowed access to and from their property. Postal service and emergency services will have access at all times. City staff recommends avoiding this route on the scheduled Saturdays. Motorists can detour through Hall-Johnson Road.
By performing the work on Saturdays versus a standard work day, work hours are not limited by peak hour traffic and the amount of traffic is greatly reduced.
Time to dump your junk in Hurst
Hurst residents needing to get rid of unwanted debris, junk and hazardous waste can do so this Saturday and again on April 29.
Good Neighborhood Day will be held from 7 a.m. to noon at the Bellaire Shopping Center, Pipeline Road and Brown Trail.
Residents are allowed to bring:
Bulk items such as scrap metal, loose brush and old fencing material
Household hazardous waste (such as oil, chemicals and paint)
Documents for shredding (five box limit)
Electronics (such as TVs, DVD players and cellphones)
Gun ammunition (being accepted by the Hurst police)
Do not bring:
Tires or explosives
Construction material (such as shingles)
Compressed gas
CPR blitz this weekend
It will be a true community effort this weekend when the cities of Euless, Hurst and Bedford join with area businesses, nonprofit organizations, churches and 6 Stones to ban together for a CPR (Community Powered Revitalization) Blitz.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, volunteers will work to lend a hand to elderly and physically challenged homeowners who are in need of help with home repairs, they cannot do themselves. Volunteers will meet at 6 Stones Campus West, 209. N, Industrial in Bedford.
For information on program eligibility go to www.eulesstx.gov/cpr or call 817-685-1821.
Comments