Fort Worth man identified as victim of crash in North Richland Hills

A 30-year-old Fort Worth man was identified as the victim of a fatal rollover crash Monday night in North Richland Hills, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
The man was driving east on North Tarrant Parkway near Davis Boulevard at a high rate of speed when witnesses heard a loud pop, North Richland Hills Police Department spokeswoman Carissa Katekaru said Monday night.
The car started rolling and the driver was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as Christopher Koskinen by the medical examiner’s office.
During the crash, the car rolled into westbound traffic and struck another vehicle, Katekaru said. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
