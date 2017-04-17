Northeast Tarrant

April 17, 2017 7:45 PM

Fatal wreck shuts down North Tarrant Parkway in North Richland Hills

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

One person died in a rollover accident that shut down North Tarrant Parkway in both directions Monday night in North Richland Hills, police said.

The accident happened about 7 p.m. in the 8600 block of North Tarrant Parkway, near Davis Boulevard.

A two-door sedan was going east on the road at a high rate of speed when witnesses heard a loud pop, police spokeswoman Carissa Katekaru said.

The sedan started rolling and the driver was ejected and died at the scene.

The driver’s car rolled into westbound traffic and struck another vehicle, Katekaru said. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One vehicle caught fire during the accident.

As of 7:45 p.m., police expected North Tarrant Parkway to be shut down for about four hours.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 3:02

An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department
Skydiving simulator: it's the only way to iFly 1:02

Skydiving simulator: it's the only way to iFly
Rangers GM Jon Daniels on Sam Dyson, Keone Kela 0:48

Rangers GM Jon Daniels on Sam Dyson, Keone Kela

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos