Fatal wreck shuts down North Tarrant Parkway in North Richland Hills

One person died in a rollover accident that shut down North Tarrant Parkway in both directions Monday night in North Richland Hills, police said.
The accident happened about 7 p.m. in the 8600 block of North Tarrant Parkway, near Davis Boulevard.
A two-door sedan was going east on the road at a high rate of speed when witnesses heard a loud pop, police spokeswoman Carissa Katekaru said.
The sedan started rolling and the driver was ejected and died at the scene.
The driver’s car rolled into westbound traffic and struck another vehicle, Katekaru said. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One vehicle caught fire during the accident.
As of 7:45 p.m., police expected North Tarrant Parkway to be shut down for about four hours.
8600 North Tarrant is confirmed fatality accident. North Tarrant closed in both directions - approximately 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/14PJtKh5bx— NRH Police (@NRHPD) April 18, 2017
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments