Sisters turn small pantry into big gift for the needy in Hurst

Debi Blankenship and her sister Fannette Welton wanted to spend their spring break doing something meaningful to help their neighbors.

They turned Blankenship’s front yard into a haven where people who need food or personal care items like soap and toilet paper can come without the shame and stigma that some face when going to a traditional food pantry.

“We were trying to figure out what we could do to give back and help people in our community,” Blankenship said.

“Some people are embarrassed and won’t go to a food pantry,” she said.

Blankenship and Welton said the idea grew from news reports and the Free Little Pantry Facebook page.

Blankenship’s home is across the street from Shady Oaks Elementary School in Hurst, and she is concerned about children and their parents who might need a cereal bar for breakfast or some crackers.

Blankenship is a professor of communications at Tarrant County College, and Welton retired from the Defense Department.

Welton built an open wooden cabinet, and the sisters bought a plastic bin with three drawers to hold items that are easy to carry like granola bars, peanut butter crackers, tuna, ravioli and canned soups. There is also a drawer filled with soap, body wash and toilet paper.

“We’ve found that the toilet paper goes fast,” Welton said.

Paying it forward

Blankenship’s living room is piled with canned goods, crackers and other items to keep the small pantry well-stocked.

Jesica McClard, who founded the Free Little Pantry movement on Facebook almost a year ago, said she got the idea from seeing tiny libraries springing up in her neighborhood. The libraries are often located in front yards, and people can take a book and are encouraged to donate in return.

McClard, who lives in Fayetteville, Ark., runs for exercise and also loves to read and said her idea started taking shape when she stopped at the small libraries and wondered about other ways to help people in Fayetteville who are in need.

“I started to wonder what it was about the concept that moved people to action. I decided it wasn’t really about the books. I decided it was about creating an intentional space for neighborliness,” she said.

It is difficult to estimate how many pantries there are throughout the country, as this is a grassroots effort, McClard said.

She created a Facebook page shortly after she filled her pantry, and the concept took off when she invited her Facebook friends to “like” her page.

McClard said she sees the little free pantries as a way to fill in the gaps when it comes to helping people.

“A lot of the brick-and-mortar food pantries have set hours and some have means-testing, which means that there are people who wouldn’t qualify and fall through the gaps,” she said.

The free little pantries help anyone from college students who don’t have much money to single moms who need a few extra jars of baby food or diapers.

McClard said she rarely has to fill her small pantry, which is at her church because the community donates items.

Personal care items toilet paper and paper towels often have to be replenished more than the food as they are often difficult for people to afford, she said.

“The fact that these (little pantries) are visible in the community kind of forces people to think about the fact that their neighbors are hungry,” McClard said.

Meanwhile, Blankenship said she has never talked to anyone who comes for food as visitors come late at night so that others won’t see them. She has gotten some donations, and hopes more people will participate as the word spreads.

There was a slight setback when vandals stole the cabinet with the three drawers and the food inside on April 1. But the sisters quickly replaced everything.

A sign posted next to the little pantry says, “Take what you need (except for the container) Give what you can.”