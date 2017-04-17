Haslet plans Wild West Fest; Trophy Club set for Saturday garage sale

Wild West Fest in Haslet
The city of Haslet hopes to rope in plenty of visitors when it hold its Annual Wild West Fest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on April 29 at the Halset Community Park, 301 1st. St.
It will be a wild affair from weiner dog races, open bull riding, mutton bustin, bbq cook off, music and more fun.
If you are wanting to be a vendor or volunteers there is still time to get in on the action so email events@haslet.or or viisit www.haslet.org for more information.
Garage Sale time in Trophy Club
You know spring is in full swing when residents turn their driveways and garages into neighborhood shopping destinations for the Trophy Club Women's Club Spring Garage Sale Saturday.
Shoppers will get a chance to select from a variety of wares as over 300 homes are expected to take part in this year’s event. Buyers can purchase maps for $1 at Trophy Club entrances. Proceeds from the garge sale permits and map sales will go to benefit local chairities. For more details about the garge sale go to www. mytcwc.org.
One-Act groups take center stage
One-Act Play companies from Central High School and Keller High School have taken center stage as they have advanced to the Regional Round of the UIL One-Act Play State Competition. Central’s production of “The Awakening of Spring: A Tragedy of Childhood” and Keller’s production of “Enron” both advanced out of the the Area 1 Meet March 31 in Midland. The 6A Region I One-Act Play Meet was April 7 at the University of Texas at Arlington. Central placed third at regionals and is the alternate for the state meet while Keller High finished fourth.
Northwest High School’s one-act play company advanced out of the area round March 31 to the regional competition April 5 in Lubbock. The company’s performance of “Act One” at the area contest sent it to region, following its advancement out of zone, district and bi-district. The performance of “The Diviners” by fellow Northwest district’s Eaton High School fell just short of the same honor, with the Eaton company being named regional alternate.
