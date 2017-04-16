259-lot subdivision planned for Euless Founders Parc

More new homes are coming to Euless after the City Council approved plans for a 259-lot subdivision in the Euless Founders Parc development.
The developer, Centurion American, plans to build the single-family homes north of Texas 10 and east of Farm Road 157 on 32 acres.
Mike Collins, the city’s planning and development director, said three types of homes will be built: villas, row houses and town homes. The model homes should be finished in the fall.
The villas, priced over $300,000 will be on lots with front doors facing open landscaped areas. The row houses, priced over $250,000, will be on smaller lots and will face a landscaped area or a street with garages behind the homes.
The town homes will also face landscaping or a public street, he said.
The architecture will feature brick and stone, and the homes will have varying designs including front porch stoops, balconies and steeply pitched gables. The homes will also include natural stone counters, hardwood cabinets and crown molding, Collins said.
Plenty of open space and wide sidewalks are also part of the plans, and the sidewalks will connect the green spaces to the neighborhoods and to future commercial development.
The homes are part of the larger 57-acre Euless Founders Parc, a mixed-use residential and commercial development. The boundaries of Founders Parc are east of Industrial Boulevard, north of Texas 10 and south of Airport Freeway.
No commercial tenants have been named yet, but plans call for shops and restaurants.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
