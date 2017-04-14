Northeast Tarrant cities embrace more public art projects

A call for artists to showcase their work and create outdoor sculptures has emerged in several Northeast communities.
City leaders said they hope the projects will mold a more cohesive aesthetic in communities, creating places that residents and visitors will want to explore and admire.
In Southlake, for example, a new sculpture title “Flying Together” is underway for the roundabout at Dove Road/Peytonville Avenue/Sam School Road. The sculpture is being created by Dream Big Sculpture from Colorado.
“The Dream Big Sculpture is expected to be installed in the coming months,” Southlake Community Relations Manager Jenni Lanier said.
The Southlake Arts Council also is reviewing location options for a kinetic piece once planned for Frank Edgar Cornish IV Park in Southlake Town Square.
Several works are already installed in city roundabouts, facilities and parks.
The overarching goal of Southlake’s Public Art Master Plan is to create a better visual environment and to integrate artistic works into the development of eligible city projects. The city wants to select artists at the beginning stages of projects to work on the project design team, according to the master plan.
Butterfly sculpture set for Grapevine
Grapevine already is known its public art pieces and soon, a butterfly sculpture in honor of Mayor Pro Tem C. Shane Wilbanks, who died in 2015, will grace the grounds of the Grapevine Botanical Gardens.
Butterflies for the “Transition to Beauty” sculpture will be made from metal in a variety of styles, sizes and colors.
The sculpture will be roughly 22 feet high and will be created by Linda Lewis-Roark, owner of the Grapevine Foundry, who has more than 15 years of sculpting experience.
“Visitors will be able to stand in the middle of it and take in its beauty,” said Sasha Haverkamp of the city’s parks and recreation department.
Also approved by the City Council on the same day was a “City of Stars” piece that will be placed outside The REC of Grapevine.
It is composed of finished stainless steel with intricate laser-cut patterns. The tallest piece will be about 13 feet high and the sculpture will include color-changing LED lighting.
The REC is a multi-generational community recreation center that opened last spring.
Keller seeks entries for rotating sculpture
In Old Town Keller, the Keller Public Arts Board is seeking entries for the inaugural phase of a rotating sculpture program.
Five pieces will be awarded a $1,000 honorarium and one Best in Show winner will receive an additional $500.
“With this program, which will eventually grow to include nine sculptures, Keller will further enhance its reputation as one of the best cities in which to enjoy public art in the Dallas-Fort Worth region,” Public Arts Board Chairwoman Brenda Wyatt said.
All sculptures must be finished by May 31.
In October, the Keller Public Arts Board will partner with the Keller Public Arts Society to host an art and music event honoring the artists. The artwork will be for sale with a 25 percent commission collected by the city.
Further details and applications are available online at the city’s website, www.cityofkeller.com. A sculpture location map with 14 art locations to explore also is online.
Art projects planned for Westlake
Westlake also will be creating opportunities for emerging artists as part of the town’s new public art program, approved by the City Council earlier this year.
Town consultant Robin McCaffrey said art galleries nationally and abroad are losing money, with high costs forcing gallery systems to rely on retail and established artists.
“Emerging artists are finding it extremely difficult to get work,” McCaffrey said. “Westlake will join forces with art institutes and artists and create a venue for artists to come forward.”
McCaffrey said the art competition, which will be curated by recognized artists, has been well-received by art institutions.
“Westlake will become a destination place with worthy projects,” McCaffrey said.
Writer Susan McFarland contributed to this report.
Marty Sabota: 817-390-7367, @martysabota
