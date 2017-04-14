Three accused of taking more than $17k of clothes from Grapevine mall

Three people were arrested last week after they allegedly took clothing valued around $18,000 from Grapevine Mills mall, according to the Grapevine Police Department.
A witness called police about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, reporting seeing the man and two women were taking clothes off hangers and putting them into large shopping bags and leaving the store, according to Amanda McNew, Grapevine police’s media manager.
Police officers observed similar behavior and when they saw the three suspects getting inside their vehicle, which was full of the stolen merchandise, police turned on their emergency lights, McNew said. The suspects tried to run away but were caught.
30-year-old Miguel Hernandez-Andablo of Brownsville, 28-year-old Alejandra Sierra-Galvin of Brownsville, and 18-year-old Nataly Vega of Bowie are accused of stealing more than 600 items of merchandise from five different store.
Hernandez-Andablo was carrying a tool used to remove alarm sensors on clothing when he was arrested.
Each suspect faces a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a state jail felony, and evading arrest, a class A misdemeanor. Hernandez-Andablo also faces a class A charge of possession of an instrument used to commit retail theft.
