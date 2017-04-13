Robbery suspect arrested after leaving ID card, forcing way into apartment

An Allen man was in custody Thursday, accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment and locking himself in her bathroom, where he held police at bay for an hour before he surrendered without incident, police said.
The man also is a person of interest in the Tuesday night holdup of a Subway on Mayhill Road, where police located a Texas identification card with his name on it.
Police identified the suspect as Marcus Jackson, 32.
Officers responded to a robbery call about 8:18 p.m. Tuesday at Subway, 3305 Mayhill Road. Employees reported that an adult black man who concealed his face was armed with an unknown weapon and fled the business, running toward the Residence Inn nearby.
Police searched the area and found clothes and an identification card with Jackson’s name on it.
At 11:35 p.m. that night, police responded to a woman requesting help because an unknown man was beating on her door. During the call, the man forced his way into the apartment, but the woman managed to get out when the man ran to the bathroom, police said.
The man, later identified as Jackson, held police at bay for about an hour before he surrendered, police said.
Jackson was in the Denton City Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond on a trespassing charge. He remains a person of interest in the Subway robbery, police said.
