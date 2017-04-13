Keller teen reported fake shootings, watched response from his roof, police say

Police have located a 15-year-old boy accused of calling 911 and falsely reporting shootings at his neighbors’ homes so he could watch the police response from his roof, according to the Keller Police Department.
Police were called at 11:20 p.m. Sunday to a reported shooting at a home in the 1200 block of Verona Way and found the residents unharmed and unaware of the 911 call, according to a Keller police Facebook post. A similar report was phoned in at 11:09 p.m. Monday to a different house in the same block, and similarly, the resident were OK and unaware of the 911 call.
Police began investigating the false calls and found the teenager, who told police he wanted to watch the police response from his roof, according to the police department.
One of the houses belongs to former mayor and current mayoral candidate Pat McGrail, but the boy told police his home selections were made randomly, according to police.
Because he is a juvenile, his identity was not released. Capt. Tommy Simmons said the case will be referred to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center. False 911 reports are a Class A misdemeanor in Texas.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments