Grapevine man fires gun to disperse group outside home, injuring man

A Grapevine man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly fired his shotgun, trying to disperse a group of young people outside his home, and a bullet fragment struck someone.
Police were called about 8:20 p.m. to the 3000 block of Creekview Drive, according to a Grapveine Police Department news release. Witnesses told police that a homeowner came outside and tried to get a group of people — between 15-20 years old — to leave by firing several shots from his shotgun.
A bullet fragment struck a 20-year-old man in the leg, who was treated and released from a nearby hospital, according to the news release.
The homeowner was placed in police custody, but his identity and the charge(s) he faces was not immediately available.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments