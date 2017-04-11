‘Spoof’ 911 calls falsely reported shootings in Keller, police say

Police are investigating two “spoof” calls made to the 911 dispatch center in Keller on Sunday and Monday.
The callers used a disguised phone number and reported shootings at two homes in the 1200 block of Verona Way, according to a police news release. The calls were made at 11:20 p.m. Sunday and 11:09 p.m. Monday.
In each case, officers arrived to find residents there safe and unaware that 911 had been called.
One home is where former Keller Mayor Pat McGrail lives, though police are uncertain if the calls were targeting him.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at 817-743-4537. Callers can also provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 for a possible $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Making a false call to 911 is a Class A misdemeanor.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
