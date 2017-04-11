Crawfish fans feast at the Krawl

It was a boiling good time Saturday with crawfish lovers feasting on 6,900 pounds of the miniature crustaceans at the 10th Annual
Crawfish Krawl Festival in Old Town Keller.
"We have not completed all the numbers, but we think about 7,000-8,000 people attended the event,” said Shannon Fomby event coordinator. "It was a great turn out, little windy but a beautiful day."
Along with the crawfish plates, other menu favorites included gumbo, etouffee and boudin links which Fomby said sold out this year. Olive and Pecan Streets were a bustle with not only food, but live music, arts and crafts, games and vendor trucks.
The Old Town Keller Merchants Association sponsors the yearly event and Duane’s Crawfish Farm from Louisiana once again cooked up the festival food.
