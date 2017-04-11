Northeast Tarrant

April 11, 2017 2:26 PM

Goose shot and killed with blow darts on Trophy Club golf course

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

TROPHY CLUB

Police are seeking information about an unknown suspect who they believe shot and killed a goose with blow darts on a golf course on Friday.

A resident called police Friday evening after finding the white pilgrim goose with dart wounds to the stomach and neck near the fifth hole on Hogan Golf Course, according to Trophy Club Police Department Lt. Tracey Shields.

The goose was taken to a nearby animal hospital, where it died, Shields said.

The darts were estimated to be about five inches long.

Police were trying to determine Tuesday if the state considers the species to be threatened or protected, in which case the likely pending charge would be animal cruelty. If not, police may pursue a different charge, such as a violation of a city ordinance that prohibits shooting projectiles, Shields said.

Police are seeking additional information about the incident. If you do, call 682-831-4650.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Masked gunmen rob Ponder truck stop

Masked gunmen rob Ponder truck stop 0:44

Masked gunmen rob Ponder truck stop
Tony Romo joins Mavericks as honorary player 5:17

Tony Romo joins Mavericks as honorary player
Tony Romo held a press conference --to talk basketball 5:43

Tony Romo held a press conference --to talk basketball

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos