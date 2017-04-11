Northeast happenings: Blacksmiths, Good Friday and road work

Blacksmith Shop now open in Euless
Granted, most of us who live in Northeast Tarrant are more worried about the tires on our cars than the shoes on our horses, but if you’re interested in learning more about how to forge a set of horseshoes, a blacksmith shop is now set up at Heritage Place in Euless.
A grand opening was held Saturday at Heritage Park, 201 Cullum Drive, in Euless.
“We’ll use it store a lot of farm implements and will bring in a blacksmith to run a class to show how things used to be,” Ofa Faiva-Siale, projects coordinator for Euless.
Heritage Park is a step-back in time for Euless residents that features the historical Fuller House, Himes Log House, Euless Heritage Museum and McCormick Barn.
Free tours of Heritage Park are available from 1 to 5 p.m. the second Saturday of each month. Special group tours can be arranged by calling 817-685-1649.
City offices closed on Good Friday
City offices in Bedford, Colleyville, Euless, Grapevine, Hurst and Southlake, will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday and the Easter weekend holiday.
Trash and recycling collection will not be affected.
The Stock Market will be closed, but the mail will be delivered and most banks will be open.
The Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district will be closed for Good Friday and the Grapevine-Colleyville and Southlake Carroll districts will be closed as they were designated as bad weather make-up days.
Part of Bedford Road closed for work project
Bedford has started a project to replace a retaining wall along Bedford Road that will cause a few traffic headaches for commuters in the Bedford-Colleyville area.
The project, which could take up to five months to complete, will replace the railroad-tie retaining wall just north of Saddlebrook Drive to the roundabout at Cheek-Sparger Road. The new wall will feature textured concrete, similar to the wall in the Cheek-Sparger roundabout.
As part of the project, the southbound lanes on Bedford Road will be closed from Saddlebrook to Cheek-Sparger. Northbound lanes will remain open.
Once the work is complete, Bedford officials will work with Tarrant County to rehabilitate Bedford Road from the Little Bear Creek Bridge to Cheek-Sparger.
