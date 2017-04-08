Northeast Tarrant

April 8, 2017 2:46 PM

A sunny and bunny day for an Easter egg hunt in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE

With baskets, buckets and babies in tow families gathered Saturday for Southlake’s Easter in the Park.

More than 30,000 candy and toy-filled eggs were scattered on the grounds at Gateway Church and scooped up by kids in the egg scramble and golden hunt events.

When they weren’t busy picking up eggs, the kids were visiting with over 50 animals in a petting zoo, watching balloon artists in amazement, decorating cookies and bouncing on trampolines.

Along with Gateway Church and the city of Southlake, Alpine Materials and CareNow Southlake helped to sponsor the event.

