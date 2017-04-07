Kubota Tractor unveils North American headquarters in Grapevine

Kubota Tractor Corp. officially opened its North American headquarters Friday in Grapevine, marking the latest California company to successfully migrate to North Texas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other dignitaries were to gather at the Kubota site, just north of Grapevine Mills, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening to unveil the headquarters that executives said will usher in a new era for the company.
It’s the second big company to recently relocate from California to Northeast Tarrant County. Farmer Brothers, which makes and supplies coffee to restaurants, hotels and casinos, recently moved into a new complex in Northlake, across Interstate 35W from Texas Motor Speedway.
“The city of Grapevine is elated to welcome a major international corporate presence to the Grapevine family,” said Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate, “The addition of Kubota Tractor Corporation headquarters is a true reflection of the high-end corporate caliber that Grapevine, Texas, attracts. Additionally, the community will benefit from hundreds of new jobs, and that’s outstanding.”
The headquarters is at Texas 121, Grapevine Mills Boulevard and Grapevine Mills Parkway, on part of 185 acres the city purchased from a group led by former Texas Rangers star Rafael Palmeiro.
According to Kubota officials, the company’s move to Texas from Torrance, Calif., is the most significant change it has undertaken in its 45-year history in the U.S., and well-positions it for long-term, sustainable growth.
Officials said the Grapevine location places Kubota’s leadership and professional staff closer to the company’s major markets as well as manufacturing, assembly and distribution facilities in Georgia and Kansas.
The three-story, environmentally-friendly, state-of-the-art office building is 125,000 square feet with an additional 68,000-square-foot research and development facility.
According to a news release, the new headquarters is large enough to accommodate 400 employees with room to expand.
Masato Yoshikawa, president and chief executive of Kubota, which is based in Osaka, Japan, said at the groundbreaking that the company expects to bring more than 300 new jobs to the area.
“Our future headquarters in Grapevine — right here on this site in the great state of Texas — is a critical part of that plan,” Yoshikawa said. “Kubota’s more than $50 million dollar investment in this project demonstrates our commitment to being here. I sincerely look forward to our upcoming move to Grapevine and to being a part of this great community as a well-respected corporate citizen.”
Kubota Tractor is the U.S. marketer and distributor of machinery and equipment, performance-matched implements, compact and utility-class construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools and spreaders, commercial turf products and utility vehicles.
