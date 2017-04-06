2 rescued after canoe overturns in Grapevine Lake

5:03 Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis Pause

1:46 Sam Dyson doesn't mince words after allowing five runs in ninth Wednesday

2:31 Manager Jeff Banister says Sam Dyson will stay Rangers closer

1:20 NASCAR stars do their rendition of Deep in the Heart of Texas

1:13 Trump border wall design unveiled by Fort Worth firm

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5

0:49 Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story