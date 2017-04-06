Northeast Tarrant

April 6, 2017 6:49 PM

2 rescued after canoe overturns in Grapevine Lake

By Ryan Osborne

GRAPEVINE

Firefighters rescued two people from Grapevine Lake after their canoe overturned Wednesday evening.

Crews responded about 5:30 p.m. to the north shore of the lake, where both people were in the water without life jackets, Grapevine fire Chief Darrell Brown said.

Rescue workers were able to get a life jacket to one of the stranded boaters and pick the other one up in the boat.

Neither boater was injured and scene was cleared by 6:15 p.m., Brown said.

