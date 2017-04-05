Keller rejects giant bubble domes for tennis courts

Giant bubble domes won’t be covering the tennis courts at The Birch Racquet & Lawn Club anytime soon.
The Keller City Council rejected plans for the huge inflatable domes Tuesday night amid opposition from neighbors, who complained that the structures would be an eyesore and result in lower property values, among other things.
The 35-court private club to be built on the site of what once was Newton’s Rocky Top Ranch on Keller Smithfield Road is the brainchild of former touring pro Taylor Dent.
After the Keller Planning and Zoning Commission denied recommending the 42-foot-high enclosures in February, Dent agreed to move the proposed 37,000-square-foot domes to the center of the 26-acre site, away from the edge, which seemed to appease some nearby homeowners.
He said last month that the tennis community is hankering for indoor courts in the area and that the proposed domes manufactured by Arizona Building Systems could withstand 150 mph winds and snow loads of 50 pounds per square foot.
Keller citizens lined up outside town hall hours before Tuesday night’s meeting, and more than 100 people packed the council chambers for the vote.
In the end, the council sided with the opponents, citing concerns from neighbors about ascetics, noise and code exceptions, according to WFAA.com. A super majority was required for approval, meaning six out of seven council members needed to vote “yes,” CBSDFW.com reported. The vote was 5-2.
“I couldn’t be more pleased,” Keller resident Brian Campbell told CBSDFW.com. “I think it’s the best decision. I think they need to come back and start all over with a new plan.”
The Dents declined to comment afterward.
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
Comments