March 28, 2017 2:33 PM

Gallons of sewage spills into Richland Hills drainage creek

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

RICHLAND HILLS

An estimated 100,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a drainage creek Tuesday after a sewer main collapsed near Baker Boulevard, a city official said.

The broken 10-inch sewer main was discovered about 10 a.m. Tuesday in a heavily wooded area south of the 7500 block of Baker Boulevard.

Crews began bypass pumping to stop the discharge before repair work started, a city official said.

The sewer spillage was diluted by water and contained in the small drainage creek, city officials said.

Clean-up and sanitation of the area impacted by the spill is being handled by city crews and a clean-up contractor.

City officials said there was no health hazard or threat to drinking water.

