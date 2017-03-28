Gallons of sewage spills into Richland Hills drainage creek

An estimated 100,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a drainage creek Tuesday after a sewer main collapsed near Baker Boulevard, a city official said.
The broken 10-inch sewer main was discovered about 10 a.m. Tuesday in a heavily wooded area south of the 7500 block of Baker Boulevard.
Crews began bypass pumping to stop the discharge before repair work started, a city official said.
The sewer spillage was diluted by water and contained in the small drainage creek, city officials said.
Clean-up and sanitation of the area impacted by the spill is being handled by city crews and a clean-up contractor.
City officials said there was no health hazard or threat to drinking water.
