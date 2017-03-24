Roanoke teacher accused of improper relationship with student

A Northwest school district teacher is accused of having an improper relationship with a 15-year-old male student last summer, police said.
Katherine Ruth Harper, 27, was arrested Tuesday and released from the Denton County Jail after posting a $15,000 bond, according to a Trophy Club police news release.
She faces a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony.
Harper, a 7th-grade English teacher at Tidwell Middle School in Roanoke, is accused of having a relationship with the boy during the school break last summer. The student was 15 at the time, the news release said.
Trophy Club police were notified of the allegation in December, and Harper was placed on administrative leave, said Lt. Tracey Shields. Harper remained on leave Friday, the school district said in a statement.
A listing in the school’s staff directory said Harper also was a cheerleader coach.
