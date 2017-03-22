Authorities in Roanoke have arrested a man barricaded inside a house

A man who had barricaded himself inside a house after leading police on a brief pursuit was arrested by authorities Wednesday.
The man, who has not been identified, was seen by a motorist swerving in and out of traffic shortly before 1 p.m. and that motorist called 911, according to Sandy Pettigrew, Roanoke police spokeswoman.
Officers attempted to make a traffic stop near Texas 114 and Al Slaughter Parkway on the red Ford F150 pickup, but the man driving continued to flee, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.
The driver continued westbound on Texas 114 until he reached his residence in the 10000 block of Justin Cemetery Road, the release said. The driver abandoned his vehicle about 1:10 p.m. and ran into a residence where he barricaded himself inside, Pettigrew said.
SWAT officers attempted to communicate with the man as deputies with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and officers with the Roanoke, Northlake and Justin police departments and officers with the North Tarrant Regional SWAT Team formed a perimeter around the residence, according to Pettigrew.
The man was later arrested about 6:10 p.m. without incident by officers with the North Tarrant Regional SWAT Team and was taken to a local hospital.
The 57-year-old man will be transported to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office once he is released from the hospital, the release said. The man faces evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charges and a warrant for a parole violation was issued as a result of this incident, the release said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
