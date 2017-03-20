Special Olympians shine at Keller meet

One of biggest groups of athletes gathered at the Keller School District Chad Powell Memorial Special Olympics Meet earlier this month at Fossil Ridge High School.
Keller district played host to more than 425 athletes representing nine school districts and teams entered in this year's meet. From sprints to relays, athletes competed in track and field events, including long jump, shot put, softball throw, and turbo javelin.
In addition to the athletes, more than 400 high school students representing all four Keller School District high schools participated as the athletes' buddies for the day, and another 165 adult volunteers helped make the event possible.
The meet honors the memory of former volunteer and Keller High Schooll valedictorian Chad Powell. Powell died while a student at Texas A&M University in the 1999 bonfire collapse.
