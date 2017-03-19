Man on motorcycle killed in Denton crash

A 55-year-old man was killed Sunday after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle in the 2000 block of Fort Worth Drive.
The crash happened about 5:50 p.m. The man was southbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when a 21-year-old woman driving a Honda Pilot failed to yield as she exited out of a private driveway, Denton police officer Shane Kizer said in a news release.
The man, whose identity had not been released late Sunday, crashed into the driver’s side door and was thrown from the motorcycle. He died at the scene. The woman driving the Pilot and an adult passenger were not injured, police said.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
