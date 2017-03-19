Search underway for young mother last seen in Grapevine

Police have asked for help to find a missing 24-year-old young mother who was last seen in the city March 13.
Authorities placed photographs of Tori Golka of Irving on social media during the weekend in hopes that someone would recognize her.
Golka was last seen in Grapevine leaving her boyfriend’s home and traveling to get her 3-year-old son from a family member’s home near Irving, police said.
She never arrived, police said.
Golka was driving a grayish-blue metallic 2014 Toyota Corolla.
Police noted that Golk’s phone last pinged nearly 400 miles away in Aransas Pass.
Golka is about 5-foot-2, weighs about 125 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Authorities also noted that the young mother has a tattoo of a dragon on the back of her neck.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-410-8127.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments