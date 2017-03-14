Grapevine man’s birds-and-bees ‘lessons’ lead to porn charge

7:01 Chris Buescher gives fans a look at Texas Motor Speedway Pause

1:24 Reporter stuck in the snow in Toronto

4:16 How to make a battery in 7 easy steps

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:02 Adrian Beltre plays it cool (and funny) as time as Rangers camp winds down

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:09 Poor second half led to 100-78 loss to Toronto