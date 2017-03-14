Grapevine man’s birds-and-bees ‘lessons’ lead to porn charge

A few months ago, a Grapevine man decided to talk about sex with his 17-year-old stepdaughter because she had started dating.
She told him that she never wanted to have sex.
So he showed her two “soft romantic porn” videos, and he now faces a porn charge, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram on Tuesday.
The 57-year-old Grapevine man, who is not being identified because it would identify the teen, surrendered to police last month after a warrant was issued for him.
The Grapevine man faces a charge of sale/distribution/display of harmful material to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
“[He] became concerned with her comments because during his first marriage, his wife had an issue with having sex,” according to the affidavit. “He didn’t want [his stepdaughter] to suffer from the same issues his ex-wife did.”
Police began an investigation in late December after receiving a call from the teenager, who is now 18, and her biological father.
The teen told police that her stepfather had been showing her pornographic videos on his desktop computer since August 2016, according to the affidavit.
He showed the videos at night as her mother slept in a bedroom. The Grapevine man would raise the volume on the television in the living room and call the teen to his office, the affidavit stated.
The teen estimated her stepfather showed her porn videos six to eight times from August to December 2016, according to the affidavit.
He also is accused of showing her a topless photo of her mother.
The teen told a detective that she explained to her stepfather that it was uncomfortable to watch those types of videos with him.
In January, the Grapevine man’s wife in an interview with police told officers she had confronted her husband and he admitted to showing the videos on two occasions.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
