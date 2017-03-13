Domed tennis center looking for love in Keller neighborhood

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods Pause

2:59 Dave Bliss talks about fall from coaching and finding grace

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

0:51 Search for missing boater will be suspended until daylight Wednesday

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:49 Thousands march in Fort Worth to promote women’s rights

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her