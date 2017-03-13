Domed tennis center looking for love in Keller neighborhood

A proposed tennis club with large bubble-like enclosures has been met with a volley of opposition from residents in a Keller neighborhood, and is awaiting a vote by the City Council on its future.
On April 4 the Keller Council will decide whether the gray bubbles will be allowed as tennis court enclosures at the The Birch Racquet & Lawn Club, a 35-court private tennis club planned for Keller Smithfield Road where Newton’s Rocky Top Ranch was located.
The Council voted to table a decision on the club after discussion and public hearing last week. The original concept plan was approved by Council in November.
Applicant Taylor Dent, a retired pro tennis player who reached a career-high singles rank of No. 21 in the world, said there is a need for such a club.
“There are thousands of tennis players in this area, and there are no indoor courts withing a 30 minute traffic free drive,” Dent said.
Adding the inflatable tennis domes has not set well with many area residents, who say they are an eye-sore, safety hazard, noisy and will lower property values. After more than two dozen people gave their opinions to Council this week, the item was tabled so council members could get more information and educate the public about the structures.
Dent addressed the safety concerns of the domes, which are manufactured by Arizona Building Systems, saying they can withstand 150 mph winds, snow loads of 50 pounds per square foot and are made of fabric that conforms to fire code requirements. He also addressed the need for indoor courts in the area.
Letters of notification were sent to property owners within 300 feet of the location. As of March 7, the city of Keller had received four emails in support, 36 emails in opposition, eight letters of opposition and a petition of support from seven properties. The amount of opposition, which represented more than 32.4 percent of the area within 200 feet, required a super majority vote by council.
Keller Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 27 unanimously denied recommending the enclosures. Since that meeting, based on comments from commissioners and the public, Dent changed the location of the domes to the center of the 26-acre site instead on the edge of the property.
Changing the location changed the minds of some residents, who said they now support the project.
Speakers at the meeting included a mother and son who support the project.
“I approve the indoor courts, due to rain and more important in the summer when it’s so hot, we face scorching temperatures,” Micah Greenlee.
Kristin Greenlee echoed her son’s comments, and added safety should be a higher priority than aesthetics, saying most tennis courts have no access to bathrooms or cold water.
Those who spoke in opposition, such as Brenda Sexton, said not only are the domes ugly, they are not safe if a tornado should blow through the area. She also said Keller has strict building codes for many reasons, one if which is for aesthetics.
“There is no way two giant gray colored blobs shaped like slugs are an aesthetic asset to the community,” Sexton said. “These are simply too big and too ugly ... and don’t belong in a residential neighborhood.”
Some spoke in favor saying Keller does not have enough courts for all of the area tennis players, and indoor courts would attract people from all over north Texas to play in Keller, which also benefit area businesses.
“I have a working knowledge of the greater needs of the tennis community in the Keller area and in surrounding areas also,” said Bob DeJonge, athletic director for the Keller Independent School District. “All of our high schools and all of our middle schools stay busy seven days per week ... I think it would be a benefit to the city.”
Dent said tennis players have said they are excited that we are bringing a “great setting and great scene to the area.”
“They love it. They’re excited of our credentials ... but when we mentioned our plan of building indoor courts it’s through the roof,” Dent said. “It’s the number one request and way more than we anticipated when we came down here. And from the business side, would give us something very unique to sell.”
Council members agreed that the tennis club is a good fit for Keller, but more information about the enclosures is needed before going forward, especially because a majority vote is required.
