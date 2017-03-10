Crews still searching for missing Trophy Club dad

Authorities were still searching Friday for a Trophy Club man who disappeared after boating with his young son near Lake Grapevine earlier this week.
Game warden officials were searching by boat for Matthew Meinert, 38, who launched a fishing boat from a Trophy Club ramp about 5 p.m. Monday.
About an hour later, the boat was found beached in an “unusual location” on the shore of Denton Creek, just west of U.S. 377, Trophy Club Sgt. Tracey Shields said.
Shields said a Drug Enforcement Administration helicopter was planning to assist with the search Friday, weather permitting.
Meinert’s 2-year-old son, Oliver, was found in good condition Tuesday morning. A game warden and a Flower Mound police officer were walking through the woods near Denton Creek when the boy walked up to them, said Texas Game Warden Cliff Swofford.
“He was dry, scratched-up, scared and cold, but he’s fine, and we got him reunited with his mother,” Swofford said Tuesday.
The child was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth as a precaution.
A GoFundMe page for the Meinert family — Matthew Meinert’s wife, Autumn, and Oliver — had raised more than $4,000 by Friday afternoon.
“If you know Matty, then you know what an amazing soul he is,” the page said. “Gregarious, charming, kind-hearted. His love for his family is one of his most admirable qualities.”
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
