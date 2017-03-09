Irving police ask for help to identify man who repeatedly stabbed dog

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered Thursday for a man accused of stabbing a dog several times last month and leaving the canine to die tied up to a dumpster.
Police appealed for help Thursday to identify the man who was captured on a surveillance video in the neighborhood with the dog.
Detectives released a photograph of the man in hopes that someone would recognize him and call authorities.
Police responded to an animal cruelty call about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 1800 block of W. Irving Boulevard.
The dog believed to be a 3-year-old pit bull mix was tied up to the dumpster, repeatedly stabbed and left to die.
Police believe the suspect is a white or Hispanic man, about 40 to 50 years old, about 5-foot-8 and thin build.
The DFW Humane Society announced the reward Thursday for the arrest and indictment of the man.
Anyone with information should call police at 972-273-1010, case number 17-4507. Tips also can be sent to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments