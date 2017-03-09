Northeast Tarrant

March 9, 2017 2:03 PM

Irving police ask for help to identify man who repeatedly stabbed dog

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

IRVING

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered Thursday for a man accused of stabbing a dog several times last month and leaving the canine to die tied up to a dumpster.

Police appealed for help Thursday to identify the man who was captured on a surveillance video in the neighborhood with the dog.

Detectives released a photograph of the man in hopes that someone would recognize him and call authorities.

Police responded to an animal cruelty call about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 1800 block of W. Irving Boulevard.

The dog believed to be a 3-year-old pit bull mix was tied up to the dumpster, repeatedly stabbed and left to die.

Police believe the suspect is a white or Hispanic man, about 40 to 50 years old, about 5-foot-8 and thin build.

The DFW Humane Society announced the reward Thursday for the arrest and indictment of the man.

Anyone with information should call police at 972-273-1010, case number 17-4507. Tips also can be sent to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

