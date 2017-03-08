Update: Four injured in Haltom City wreck involving three motorcycles

Four people were transported to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday in connection with a wreck that involved three motorcycles, according to authorities.
A story Tuesday said four motorcycles were involved.
The collision occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the 4900 block of northbound Texas 121, said Det. Matthew Spillane, Haltom City police spokesman. Two motorcycles collided and then another motorcycle crashed while trying to avoid debris from the wreck, Spillane said.
Three men, who are 35-, 27- and 20-year-old motorcycle operators, and one woman passenger, 27, were all expected to recover from their injuries, Spillane said. Several motorists stopped to help, Spillane said.
Police were still trying to determine what caused the collision Wednesday, and speed may have played a factor, Spillane said.
