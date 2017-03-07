Four injured as four motorcycles collide in Haltom City

Four people were transported to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday in connection with a wreck that involved four motorcycles, according to authorities.
The collision occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the 4900 block of northbound Texas 121, which was closed down to one lane as police investigated the cause of the wreck, said Det. Matthew Spillane, Haltom City police spokesman.
ALERT: Major accident being worked at 121 NB and Haltom Rd. 121 NB is down to one lane and traffic is being moved to access rd.— Haltom City PD (@HaltomCityPD) March 8, 2017
Three of the motorcyclists were expected to recover from the injuries they suffered, but one motorcyclist had injuries described as severe, Spillane said. Several motorists stopped to help, Spillane said.
Police were still trying to determine what caused the collision late Tuesday. Texas 121 was cleared and re-opened to traffic about 9:30 p.m., Spillane said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
