GCISD Special Olympics Annual Triple Threat Shootout brings fun to fundraising in Grapevine

They fought a good fight, but by the end of the charity basketball game, Grapevine police officers had to shake off another loss at the GCISD Special Olympics athletes 4th Annual Triple Threat Shootout.
“The game was awesome!” said Kristi Weller, an organizer whose adult daughter played in the first annual game as an Olympian.
Bolstered by an $8,000 donation from the Colleyville Police Department, the annual event raised a little over $15,000.
“Of course, the kids won 34-17!” Weller said. “I think a great night was had by all!”
In 2014, Grapevine-Colleyville School District and its Special Olympics parent group hosted the First Annual Triple Threat Shoot Out that features Special Olympic athletes “competing” against police officers at Grapevine High School.
Referees were issued citations instead of fouls and some were “locked up” in a mock jail in the auditorium.
Weller, mother of an Olympian who used to be in transition department at Grapevine High School, came up with the idea because she knew of a similar charity event when living in Missouri. It was the only year her daughter competed because she graduated that year.
Weller said Special Olympics has been a positive experience for her daughter and the mom has stayed with the event to give others that joy.
“The parents become your family,” Weller said of their Special Olympics parent group. “Someone else might not get it, but your Olympic family understands.”
Sports has been therapeutic and thrilling for Olympians like her daughter.
“She is super friendly,” Weller said. “She has a ton of friends.”
Weller said the parent group raises funds to offset costs not covered by the GCISD Special Olympics program.
In the First Annual Triple Threat Shoot Out, Special Olympic athletes competed at Grapevine High School. The Olympians won, 42-18.
The event, which featured raffles for prizes such as restaurant gift cards, raised more than $4,400.
The event is managed by parents enlisting the help of many volunteers.
Police spokeswoman Amanda McNew estimated there were 150 people in the bleachers, plus athletes, volunteers and Grapevine police personnel.
“Officers love participating in the annual Triple Threat Shootout with GCISD Special Olympics Basketball,” McNew said. “Not only do we help raise money for a great cause, we get to spend quality time with athletes who truly understand how to work hard and challenge themselves. We are a better community when we play and compete together, rather than watching from the sidelines.”
Marty Sabota: 817-390-7367, @martysabota
Comments